Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,869,000.

NYSE BMEZ opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

