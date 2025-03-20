Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,665,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

