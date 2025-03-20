Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

