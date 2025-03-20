CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.