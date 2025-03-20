Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

