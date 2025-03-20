EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. This trade represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

