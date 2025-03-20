Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $150.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

