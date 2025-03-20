Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a support level?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.