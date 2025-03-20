Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.