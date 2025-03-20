ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 81,391 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.