Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,897,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

