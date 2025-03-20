Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

