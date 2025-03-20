ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,441,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $253.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.61. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

