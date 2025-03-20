ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.47 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

