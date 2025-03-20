Scott Dreyer Sells 2,255 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $42.29.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
