Scott Dreyer Sells 2,255 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,459,000 after buying an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,603,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

