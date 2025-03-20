Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) COO William A. Ford Purchases 15,000 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEST opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.59. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 588,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

