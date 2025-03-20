Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

