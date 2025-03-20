Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.