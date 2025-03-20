Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

