MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.64. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 33,135 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

