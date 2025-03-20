Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 91490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

