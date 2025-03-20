MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,316,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 11,251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

MEG Energy stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

