MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.
MTY Food Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.15.
About MTY Food Group
