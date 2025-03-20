MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.15.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

