MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 36.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 36,519,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 8,630,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

