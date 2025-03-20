PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,734,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,613,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

