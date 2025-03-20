Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and CervoMed are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies engaged in the biotechnology industry, which develops products and technologies using biological processes for applications in health, agriculture, and industrial sectors. These stocks can be volatile due to the significant risks associated with research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, but they also offer the potential for high returns when breakthroughs occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.75. 1,318,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average is $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.72. 484,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day moving average is $558.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.48. 810,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day moving average is $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.26. 272,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,797. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.74 and its 200-day moving average is $461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

NASDAQ CRVO traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,922,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,102. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

