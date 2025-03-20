MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

