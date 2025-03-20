Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.