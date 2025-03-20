Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,928,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,054% from the average session volume of 340,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
