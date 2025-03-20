FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. KBC Group NV grew its position in FirstCash by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 174.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstCash by 5.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 17.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

