Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 685,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 276,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.