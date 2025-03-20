Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Belden by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

