Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.