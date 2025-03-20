Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.