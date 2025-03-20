Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $390.70 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

