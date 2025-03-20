T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.05 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

