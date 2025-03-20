Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $184,119.68 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $184,119.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,917.44. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 3rd, Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57.
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Patrick Burnett sold 1,691 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,674.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.