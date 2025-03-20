Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 18,608 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after buying an additional 404,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 234,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 1,223,939 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $13,783,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

