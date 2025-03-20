Laurence Davies Sells 10,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total transaction of C$165,800.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

K opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

