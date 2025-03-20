Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 2.4 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

