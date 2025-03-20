Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 169,850 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 511.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 169,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. This represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

