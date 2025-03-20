Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $753.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

