Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

