Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 437.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.