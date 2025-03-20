Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

