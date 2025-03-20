Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQS opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

