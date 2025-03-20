Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

