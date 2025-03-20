Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 634.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $260.88 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $241.01 and a 12-month high of $353.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.08 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

