Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 295,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $315.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.46 and a 200-day moving average of $335.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.