Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 409,850 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 662.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVV. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.